2nd Eli Terrorist Killed, 3 Victims Identified, PM: “All Options Are Open”





The second Eli terrorist who fled the scene of the attack was killed by IDF special forces in the town of Tubas on Tuesday evening.

The Hamas terror group stated that both terrorists are members of the group.

Three of the four victims of the terror attack near Eli have been identified. The victims are Harel Massoud, H’yd, a 21-year-old resident of Yad Binyanim, Elisha Anteman, h’yd, a 17-year-old resident of Eli and a 12th-grade student of Bnei Akiva Eli, and Ofer Fierman, h’yd, a 64-year-old resident of Eli.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a video statement after the attack, saying that “all options are open. We will continue to fight terror with all our power and we will defeat it.”

Numerous reports say that senior security officials believe that a limited operation in northern Shomron is inevitable.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)