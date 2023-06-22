Outrage: U.S. Amb. Nides Equates Eli Victims To Jenin Terrorists





Only hours after four Israelis, including two teens, were murdered in a terror attack in Eli, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides issued an outrageous statement equating their deaths with those of heinous terrorists.

“Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors,” he wrote. “Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured.”

His statement was met with widespread outrage and condemnation. Israel’s Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog chastised Nides on Twitter, stating: “Today, yet another heinous Palestinian terror attack claimed the lives of 4 innocent Israeli civilians. There is no justification whatsoever for the targeting and killing of innocent civilians. It must be unequivocally condemned. Any attempt of a so-called ‘balanced’ condemnation is misguided and disrespectful to the memory of the victims.”

Religious Zionism MK Ohad Tal’s response, among countless others, was: “Mr. Ambassador, It seems that you are confused – there are no ‘civilian deaths’ here, there are despicable murderers on the one hand and people defending their lives on the other. As a senior diplomat, you should know how to differentiate between good and evil and between light and darkness.”

In contrast, in comparison, the UK’s Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan wrote: “I am horrified by the attack today near Eli that killed four Israelis. Such terrorism has no justification. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed.”

German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert wrote: “I am appalled and sad to hear of the death of four Israelis in a terror attack near the settlement of Eli. My thoughts are with their families and with the injured who I hope will recover fully.”

Herzog also wrote: “In recent months, terror activities in the northern part of the West Bank have escalated as the Palestinian Authority has lost effective security control. Jenin, where the IDF recently operated, has become an Iranian terror stronghold, located just minutes away from Israeli population centers. Replete with hundreds of armed terrorists and laboratories working to produce lethal explosive devices and rockets, this “capital” of terror has become the main springboard of terror attacks against Israelis. Israel will do whatever it takes to protect Israeli citizens and stop this wave of terror.”

Nides later issued another tweet, stating: “I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today – my heart is with their grieving family members.”

