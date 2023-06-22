VIDEO ROUNDUP: Fireworks As Durham Torches Compulsive Liar Adam Schiff, Nadler And More





Former Special Counsel John Durham testified in an open House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, just weeks after releasing a report that found the Justice Department and FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

Durham’s first public testimony comes after he testified behind closed doors before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday afternoon.

Republicans and Democrats on the Judiciary Committee had a chance to publicly question Durham, whose report lent weight to Republican complaints that the government abused the public trust by rushing to investigate then-President Donald Trump. Durham’s report found that the Justice Department and the FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” by launching the probe.

Here are some video clips:

John Durham Slaps Down Serial Liar Adam Schiff

John Durham responds to Democrat attacks with pure class: “My concern about my reputation is with the people I respect, my family, and my lord. And I’m perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir.”

Jerry Nadler struggles with facts: “Your investigation cost more than $6.5 million, involved the work of dozens of FBI employees and federal prosecutors, some of whom resigned in protest, and took roughly four years to complete. Is that correct?”

Special Counsel Durham: “No”

John Durham highlights double standards of justice in the US: “Another aspect of our findings relates to the FBI’s failure to scrutinize the information it received or apply the same standards to the allegations it received about the Clinton and Trump campaigns.”

Rep. Mike Johnson: “The FBI and DOJ have been turned into activated political weapons against citizens and even a former President. How can the American people have confidence?” Durham: “This is not an easy fix. It’s going to take time to rebuild public trust.”

John Durham’s Explosive Opening Comments On The Steele Dossier

Schiff tries to attack DonaldJ Trump Jr for getting calls from foreigners saying they have dirt. Durham smacks him: “I don’t think this situation is unique in your experience”. Remember: Schiff was tricked by Russian pranksters saying they had Trump dirt

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)