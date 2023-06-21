DRUZE INTIFADA? Thousands Of Druze Clash With Israel Police In Violent Riots [Videos]





Thousands of Druze-Israelis engaged in violent riots on Wednesday in protest of the construction of a wind turbine farm near the town of Majdal Shams in the Ramat HaGolan area of northern Israel.

The Druze are [falsely] claiming that the land in question is private land and are engaging in the second day of violent riots to prove their point, opening live fire at police forces as well as throwing explosives, Molotov cocktails and stones. They also attempted to take over a police station and punctured the tires of police vehicles and set tires on fire.

Over 12 police officers were injured in the violent clashes and at least eight rioters were injured, four seriously. All the main roads in the area were closed due to the riots and tens of thousands of drivers were stuck on the roads for hours.

The mayor of the Israeli-Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel, Rafik Halabi, told the press that the “protests” could transform into an “intifada” due to the sector’s rage about Israel’s laws.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with leaders of the Druze sector on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to quell the riots.

Netanyahu later issued a video message sternly condemning the riots, expressing his “full support for the police” and saying that “Israel is a country governed by law.”

