Tens of Thousands To Visit Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe Zt”L To Mark 29th Yartzheit On Gimmel Tamuz [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]





Thursday, Gimmel Tammuz 5783 Year of Hakhel (June 22, 2023), marks the 29th yahrtzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, HaRav Menachem Mendel Schneerson זי”ע.

The days surrounding the Yartheit, 3 Tammuz on the Hebrew calendar, are being marked by people in every corner of the world who have been touched by the Rebbe’s love, his profound teachings and by the 6,000 Shluchim couples he sent to invigorate and revitalize Jewish life in more than 100 countries and thousands of cities.

Communities are holding gatherings and farbrengens on or close to the date, and 50,000 people are expected to visit the Ohel, the Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, N.Y., in the days leading up to and on the third of Tammuz. In keeping with the Rebbe’s lifetime goals and teachings, people throughout the world have been participating in prayers, lectures, gatherings, tributes and the additional performance of good deeds in the Rebbe’s memory.

In addition to the many thousands expected to visit in-person, many around the world will send in their personal prayer petitions by email to be delivered to the Ohel. Staff print thousands of papers and tear them—to protect the petitioner’s privacy—before placing them at the Ohel, where they join a massive mound of papers. Periodically, staff collect the papers and burn them as per the Rebbe’s instructions.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel is located in Queens at:

226-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

Open 24 Hours

Open to Men and Women

Kohanim-Accessible

Shul and Minyanim

Beis Hamedrash

Mikvah on Premises

Light Refreshments

To send a kvittel to be placed at the Ohel, call 718-723-4545 or visit TheRebbesOhel.com

