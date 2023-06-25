THWARTED: Iranian Terror Attack Against Jews In Cyprus





Media outlets in Cyprus reported on Sunday morning that an Iranian terror attack on the island against Israeli or Jewish targets has been thwarted.

According to the reports, the information about the attack was conveyed to Cypriot intelligence services by Israeli and US intelligence services.

The Cypriot intelligence services have been closely following the squad of Iranian operatives, who were working for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, over the past months.

Although the attack was successfully thwarted, the main suspect managed to escape. Cyprus is planning on issuing an international arrest warrant.

The thwarted attack is the second time Cyrpus stopped an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to harm Israelis or Jews on the island in less than two years, with the first attempt to murder five Israelis taking place in 2021.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)