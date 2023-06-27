This Is The Sum The Chareidi Couple Injured By Water Cannon Will Receive From Police





Eliezer Noach and Hadassah Shulman, the Chareidi couple injured by a water cannon in October 2022, settled a lawsuit they filed against Israel Police and reached a compromise agreement.

According to the agreement, the couple will receive NIS 48,000 from the police in compensation. The operator of the water cannon, who violated police instructions in the use of the cannon, has been dismissed from his position.

The couple was in the area of a protest in Jerusalem at the time but were not involved in it and were standing at a considerable distance from it. The water cannon was sprayed directly at them, hitting Hadassah, 70, in the head, causing her to fall and injure her arm and require treatment at the hospital.

The couple filed a huge lawsuit against the police with the assistance of the B’Tzalmo organization.

“I welcome the settlement agreement,” Attorney Michael Litvak said. “The police made a serious mistake when they harmed my clients, the Shulmans. Unfortunately, the police did not take immediate responsibility, did not apologize to the couple or fire the operator, so we had to file a civil lawsuit.”

“I am happy that the Prosecutor’s Office was able to take responsibility for the serious injury, reach a compromise and provide significant compensation. I regret the closing of the case at the Police Investigation Department and an appeal will be filed soon. I call on every person who has been harmed by the police not to give up and file a civil lawsuit. It’s the only way we will eradicate police violence.”

Shai Glick, the head of B’Tzalmo, said: “Israel Police should understand that they must treat all citizens equally. Unfortunately, we repeatedly see cases of police harming innocent people, including adults and youth, just because they are Chaeidim or settlers. This phenomenon must stop and if Israel Police does not understand it on its own or through the directives of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir it will have to understand it through its pocket.”

