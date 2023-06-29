WATCH: 2 Injured Eli Victims Return Home, Including Hero Who Neutralized Terrorist





A week after the murderous terror attack in Eli, residents joyfully greeted Morel Nikar, a civilian security guard who neutralized the terrorist and was shot three times during the exchange of fire.

After the attack, Nikar’s brother told Maariv: “My heroic brother went to the Eli gas station to fill up his tires. His son wanted to help him but when a car with Arabs who looked at them suspiciously pulled up, my brother was suspicious and told his son to stay in the car. Suddenly the doors of the cars opened and they came out with M-16s and started shooting. The children lay down on the floor of the car. My brother fired ten bullets at the terrorist until he fell.” [The second terrorist fled the scene and was eliminated that evening by IDF special forces in the Palestinian town of Tubas].

One of the bullets hit Nikar, a father of two, just centimeters from his heart, but B’Chasdei Hashem, his life was spared.

“It’s exciting to come home and it’s moving to see the welcome of the residents of Eli,” Nikar, a resident of the yishuv, said. “The terrorists don’t understand that the spirit of Am Yisrael in general, and of the residents of Eli in particular, will not be defeated. We will continue to live here, establish our families and expand the yishuv.”

Also on Tuesday, one of the seriously injured victims of the attack, Eran Tobolsky, 20, was B’Chasdei Hashem, released from Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

Tobolsky arrived at the hospital with severe gunshot wounds to his upper body and doctors immediately performed emergency surgery.

Baruch Hashem, he was released on Tuesday in good condition although he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him

Alon Schwartz, director of the trauma unit at Shaare Tzedek, said: “Eran came to us after suffering a severe gunshot wound. I am happy that the surgery was successful, and I thank all the medical staff who took part in his treatment. Eran is now in better condition, recovering, and thankfully he has been released to his home for further recovery. I and the entire medical team wish him continued good recovery and good health.”

Eran’s parents, Naama and Avi Tobolsky, said: “We’ve had some difficult days but Baruch Hashem our son’s condition has improved. We sincerely thank the dedicated team who treated Eran with compassion and professionalism. We thank all those who davened for Eran’s welfare. Many tefillot were held, hafrashot challah – we felt the enveloping embrace of all of Am Yisrael.”

“We still have a long way to go and we daven for Eran’s continued recovery and the continued recovery of all those injured in the severe attacks in recent times. We offer our condolences to the families of the murdered, H’yd and daven that they will know no more sorrow.”

