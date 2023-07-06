THE FACE OF EVIL: BBC Host: “Israel Is Happy To Kill Children”





In an unfathomable and simply evil twisting of reality, a BBC anchor accused Israel of “being happy to kill children” in an interview with former prime minister Naftali Bennett about the operation in Jenin

The host, Anjana Gadgil, began by saying: “The Israeli military is calling this a ‘military operation,’ but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under 18. Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?”

“Quite the contrary,” Bennett responded. “All 11 people dead there are militants. The fact that there are young terrorists who decide to hold arms is their responsibility. At the end of the day, over the past year, we’ve had over 50 Israelis murdered, in many cases by terrorists sent by Jenin. Jein has become an epicenter of terror and we have to neutralize the terror. Otherwise, they’ll continue killing us.”

“Terrorists but children – Israeli forces are happy to kill children,” was Gadgil’s mind-boggling answer. She also completely ignored Bennett’s statements that the “innocent” 17-year-olds are murdering Israelis, some of whom were actually children. And when Bennett challenged her what she would call a 17-year-Palestinian who was shooting at her family, she refused to answer.

In the wake of the interview, the HonestReporting media watchdog filed an official complaint against Gadgil to the BBC, stating: “This goes beyond decent journalism, instead making an outrageous claim more akin to a blood libel and certainly not one that could possibly be backed up on a factual level. Instead, Gadgil projects her own bias and maliciously assumes the emotions of Israeli soldiers while falsely charging them as child killers. This outrageous piece of interviewing deserves to be investigated and appropriate action taken.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews slammed Gadgil, issuing a statement saying: “We are appalled by comments made by a BBC presenter during an interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The comments made, including the charge that ‘Israeli forces are happy to kill children’ when discussing armed terrorists under the age of 18, is simply disgraceful. This is a clear breach of the Corporation’s own Editorial Guidelines, and we will be contacting the Director General personally to protest in the strongest possible terms.”

