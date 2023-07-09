URGENT TEFILLOS: HaRav Ezrachi In Critical Condition, Ateres Yisrael Halts Seder To Say Tehillim





The condition of Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi deteriorated further early Sunday afternoon and following a medical procedure, the doctors sedated and ventilated him.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition deteriorated overnight Motzei Shabbos.

Those close to him said on Sunday morning that “overnight, his breathing problems worsened and the Rosh Yeshivah will undergo a very important medical treatment in the next few hours.”

Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael in Modiin Illit on Sunday morning stopped first seder to recite Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.

HaRav Ezrachi was hospitalized over Shabbos. The Rosh Yeshivah, 94, was staying at Ateres Yisrael in Modiin Illit for Shabbos when he began suffering from breathing problems.

On Shabbos afternoon, he was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in an ICU mobile unit.

A member of the family told Chareidim10 on Motzei Shabbos. “The Rosh Yeshivah was taken to the hospital due to respiratory distress. Baruch Hashem, the crisis passed but he’ll be hospitalized for the next two days to be monitored.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)