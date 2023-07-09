CATSKILLS: Multiple Campers Suffer Minor Injuries After Lightning Strike At Camp Sternberg

Several campers at Camp Sternberg were injured on Friday afternoon when lightning struck the camp’s grounds.
Catskills Hatzolah responded to the scene and treated multiple campers, subsequently transporting them to the hospital for evaluation.
B’chasdei hashem, none of the campers were seriously injured and all were discharged from the hospital and returned to Camp Sternberg several hours later.
THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS
CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE CATSKILL SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF CATSKILL NEWS IN LIVE TIME
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Strangley this is not a usual occurrence. What precautionary advice could be offered to help prevent these things? I was under the impression that with the customary rubber soles on our footware these days, we are thus not grounded and lightening electricity cannot travel through our bodies.
There are enough real mental health issues around, and there is no need to elevate a lightning strike esp when no one really hurt, into an incident needing mental health intervention !!