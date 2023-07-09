CATSKILLS: Multiple Campers Suffer Minor Injuries After Lightning Strike At Camp Sternberg





Several campers at Camp Sternberg were injured on Friday afternoon when lightning struck the camp’s grounds.

Catskills Hatzolah responded to the scene and treated multiple campers, subsequently transporting them to the hospital for evaluation.

B’chasdei hashem, none of the campers were seriously injured and all were discharged from the hospital and returned to Camp Sternberg several hours later.

