KIDDUSH HASHEM: Secular TV Host Dons Tefillin In Response To Incitement





Secular Israeli TV host Shai Golden invited a Chabad rav to help him put on tefillin on a live broadcast on Channel 14 News in response to the recent incitement against Chabad tefillin stands.

Speaking about the video of a woman berating a Chabadnik in Tel Aviv, Golden said: “I want to say to you, you who may see this show and want to mock it, I want to tell you that we, here on Channel 14, are PROUD to be mekadeish Shem Shamayim, PROUD to put on tefillin on the show, PROUD to invite the Rav to speak about this important mitzvah. And if you think it’s strange? Deal with it. The State of Israel is a place for Jews. Deal with it.”

Golden also told about an incident several years ago when he saw a municipal inspector dismantle a Chabad stand while ignoring a stand next to it that sold electronic cigarettes.

Chabad shliach Rav Adi Elefant, who run a tefillin stand on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, said that in response to the incitement, “there are more people putting on tefillin. People tell me: ‘I wouldn’t have put on tefillin but in the wake of the video, I decided to put on.'”

