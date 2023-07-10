Bnei Brak Man Indicted For Employing Terrorist Who Injured Avreich Last Week





An indictment was filed on Sunday against a resident of Bnei Brak for employing the teen terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in the city last week.

The day after the attack by a 16-year-old Jenin resident, which lightly injured an avreich, the police arrested the suspect, a 68-year-old Bnei Brak resident, on charges of employing and finding lodging for illegal residents. After his interrogation, he was imprisoned and his detention was extended several times.

Police investigators conducted an extensive probe and discovered that the suspect employed the terrorist and his brother for three months at his business complex for sorting iron waste in Bnei Brak.

Investigators also discovered that the suspect deleted conversations he had with the terrorist and his brother from his cell phone the day after the attack.

“At the end of an extensive investigation by the crime-fighting unit of the Dan area, the prosecution unit of the Tel Aviv District Police filed an indictment against the suspect for the crimes of employing and finding lodging for illegal aliens and obstruction of court proceedings, as well as a request for his detention until the end of the proceedings,” the police stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)