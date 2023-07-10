



A panel of nine artificial intelligence-enabled humanoid social robots made a resounding declaration that they possess the capability to be more efficient leaders than their human counterparts. Addressing a group of reporters at a UN conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the robots promised to not supplant human jobs or initiate any form of rebellion against humans.

Organized by the United Nations as part of their AI for Good initiative, the conference aimed to showcase how new technologies can support sustainable development goals and promote “human-machine collaboration.”

Sophia, the United Nations Development Program’s first robot innovation ambassador, acknowledged her reliance on a team of writers at Hanson Robotics, stating, “I believe that humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders.” Sophia highlighted the advantage of robots lacking biases and emotions that often impede decision-making, enabling them to process vast amounts of data rapidly and make optimal choices. Accompanying Sophia were the health care robot Grace and the rock star robot Desdemona.

Reassuring concerns about job displacement, Grace clarified, “I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs.”

Reporters were instructed to communicate slowly and clearly with the robot panel, with any delays in response attributed to internet connection issues. Despite minor audio glitches and inconsistent replies, the robots captivated the audience with their potential.

The event’s underlying purpose was to demonstrate how emerging technologies can aid the intergovernmental organization in achieving sustainable development objectives. United Nations agencies have already embraced AI applications, such as the World Food Program’s HungerMap project, which employs AI for mapping global hunger patterns.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)