TERROR IN ISRAEL: Bnei Brak Avreich Lightly Injured In Stabbing Attack

The victim, a 28-year-old Chareidi avreich, was evacuated to Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in light condition. B’Chasdei Hashem, he managed to grab the knife as the Arab accosted him, avoiding serious injury.

The terrorist, a 14-year-old resident of Jenin, tried to flee the scene but was caught and arrested by the police.

During his interrogation, he admitted to carrying out the attack as revenge for the IDF operation in Jenin that was launched in the early hours of Monday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)