WATCH: MAJOR KIDDUSH HASHEM: “That Jewish Angel Arrived On Time”





A video by popular French YouTuber Dimerci that went viral features a touching incident in which a frum man is the only one to react to a stranger’s distress.

Dimerci, who has over 3 million subscribers, carried out a “social experiment” in which he feigned an attempt to harm himself in public. In the video, he’s seen standing in a crowded area in France pouring a “flammable liquid” over his head and then reaching into his pocket for a lighter.

No one did anything to try to stop him except a frum man wearing a yarmulke and tzitzis, who rushed to knock his lighter to the floor and pull him away to a less crowded area to calm him down and comfort him.

The man’s act was widely praised by the millions of people who viewed the video, with hundreds of people commenting, many praising Jews, such as “Jews have a wonderful heart,” “That Jewish angel arrived on time,” “Jewish people always care” and “The Jewish people have one big heart.”

Others decried the apathy of the other people standing there who watched and did nothing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)