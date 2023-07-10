WATCH: Tumult In The Knesset: Anarchists Break In, Pulled Out By Knesset Guards





On the background of the government holding a preliminary vote on Monday night to revoke the Reasonableness Clause, which allows the Supreme Court to overrule decisions by the Knesset as long they establish “reasonableness,” leftists and anarchists are again holding protests against the judicial reform on Monday evening, including outside the Knesset.

Protesters have also declared Tuesday as “Resistance Day,” promising to close down the country with protests on a scale “never seen before in Israel,” including another large protest at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4 p.m.

Early Monday evening, protesters broke into the area of the Knesset reserved for the prime minister and MKs and were forcibly removed from the area by the Knesset guards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)