ADL Offers $50,000 Award For Info On Co-Conspirators In Ari Halberstam HY”D Murder





The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any co-conspirators or persons rendering criminal assistance in the 1994 murder of Ari Halberstam and the attempted murder of 14 teenagers on the Brooklyn Bridge.

ADL is searching for anyone who may have additional information on the March 1, 1994 murder of Halberstam, 16, who was shot on the Brooklyn Bridge when a Lebanese-born terrorist and livery driver, Rashid Baz, opened fire on a van in carrying him and 14 other yeshiva students. Baz, who died in prison last year, is no longer a potential source of information in the case.

“The death of Ari Halberstam was indisputably antisemitic terrorist attack and a hate crime that sent shock waves through the Jewish community and the entire country,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “We greatly appreciate the federal government’s efforts to seek justice against Baz and his co-conspirators. But the question remains: Were others involved as part of a larger conspiracy? We hope that this new reward will incentivize anyone who has any information in this case to step forward.”

Despite his defense’s claim that the shooting was initially prompted by a traffic dispute, Baz was convicted in a jury trial of one count of murder and 14 counts of attempted murder and sentenced to serve 141 years in prison. But Baz subsequently admitted that he intentionally targeted Jews and had pre-planned the assault, following the van as it made its way into Brooklyn. The murder has since been reclassified as a terrorist incident by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI.

“I applaud the ADL’s unwavering commitment to exposing and combatting antisemitic violence, and to working together with the law enforcement community to hold the perpetrators of this egregious civil rights violation accountable,” said Devorah Halberstam, Ari’s mother. “With their help, I’m hopeful that all of the perpetrators of the horrific anti-Semitic terrorist attack on the Brooklyn Bridge – not just Rashid Baz, but everyone involved – can finally be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.