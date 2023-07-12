20 MTHS IN JAIL: Man Who Injured Chareidi Woman During Protest Is Sentenced





The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old resident of Elad to 20 months in prison, a suspended prison sentence, and monetary compensation to the victim for the crimes of causing serious injury under aggravating circumstances and causing a road hazard.

The sentence was given as part of a plea deal after the defendant was convicted of causing a garbage dumpster to careen out of control and severely injure Mirel Duzlovosky, a mother of 11.

The incident occurred during a protest in December 2022 following the arrest of a Beit Shemesh resident who was involved in setting a cell phone store in Geulah on fire.

B’Chasdei Hashem, Duzlovsky, who suffered a severe bilateral lung injury and underwent prolonged ventilated and several surgeries and treatments, was released from the hospital after three weeks.

