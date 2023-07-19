MARCHING TO THE CAPITAL: Anarchists Are Walking From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem





Protest leader Shikma Bressler on Tuesday announced a protest march against the elected government from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, a distance of about 54 kilometers (33 miles), beginning on Tuesday evening.

According to the organizers, the goal is “to march for four days and arrive in Jerusalem on Shabbos in preparation for the vote on Sunday on the reasonableness clause and on the ‘beginning of the end of Israel as a democratic state.'”

The participants are only marching in the evening and early morning due to the prolonged heatwave Israel is currently experiencing.

The march began at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening from Rechov Kaplan in Tel Aviv. The protesters stopped for the night at Sharon Park, where they set up tents to sleep.

Due to the high temperatures, even the small number of people seen marching on Wednesday in the video below is impressive – especially for a march based on lies, fearmongering, and hatred.

It is assumed that as the marchers enter Jerusalem, they will be joined by liberal residents of the capital who will help bolster their numbers and improve their publicity photos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)