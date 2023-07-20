VICIOUS HATRED: Israeli Lifeguard: “I Won’t Touch Religious Women, Even If They’re Drowning”

In a shocking recording that spread on Israeli social media recently, a woman, who was ostensibly applying for a lifeguard job said that she hates religious women so much that she would rather let them drown than touch them.
Tiveria resident and social activist Shimon Cohen had advertised a lifeguard position at a separate beach for women. When he answered the phone one day to a woman asking about the position, he wasn’t expecting to hear such vitriol but he managed to put her in her place. Read and listen to the conversation below:
Shimon: “Hello.”
Woman: “Hi Shalom. I heard you’re looking for a lifeguard.”
Shimon: “Yes.”
Woman: “Right now, I’m a lifeguard in Tel Aviv. This is a religious beach?”
Shimon: “Yes.”
Woman: “I can come but I’m saying this upfront: If I see a religious woman drowning, I’ll simply ignore her. I can’t stand religious people.”
Shimon: “Great, I’ll be happy for you to come. If you see a Chareidi woman drowning, don’t jump in the water because we don’t want an impure woman like you touching a Chareidi woman, you understand?”
Following the publication of the recording, the B’Tzalmo human rights organization filed a request to the police to launch an investigation into the woman, saying that her statement was the equivalent of confessing to planning murder.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
wow, far too many people say this and wouldn’t do this…..sad to know saying this works..
On a separate beach there are only dati women, so what did she call the job line for to say that she hates the religious?
So why duznt she go through the phone book and to anyone that sounds dati tell them she hates them.
This is news because nothing like this would ever be said by 99.9 % of the lifeguards in Israel.
OK.
They found the 1 lifeguard in all of Israel who would say such a thing.
Yes, there are sick people in the world.
Doesn’t mean everyone else is sick.
How was this woman “planning murder”
She disclosed before hand that she is not going to save charedi women. Only the councillor that hires her is planning murder.
We are oblivious to the fact that the regular Israelis are terribly hurt by us being exempt from joining their children in the army. “Your brothers should come to battle and you are just gonna sit here??”
A Jewish State? Sinas Chinam may this woman have a mishe meshune.Worser then in the Nazi-times
This is the left and their supporters Lapid,Liebermann and Friends
Does YWN consult with a Rav for guidance? If not, they need to ASAP! Such silly and harmful information to post which agitates, instigates and fans the flame of conflict and resentment within Klal Yisroel.
Perhaps as Bnei Torah there is another way to look at this. What can possibly motivate someone to hate us so much and what can we do to fix it.
The fact that there is such a thing as a Jew could say this about another Jew… that’s the problem. 1 person is too much. It’s a symptom of the bigger problem.