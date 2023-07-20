VICIOUS HATRED: Israeli Lifeguard: “I Won’t Touch Religious Women, Even If They’re Drowning”





In a shocking recording that spread on Israeli social media recently, a woman, who was ostensibly applying for a lifeguard job said that she hates religious women so much that she would rather let them drown than touch them.

Tiveria resident and social activist Shimon Cohen had advertised a lifeguard position at a separate beach for women. When he answered the phone one day to a woman asking about the position, he wasn’t expecting to hear such vitriol but he managed to put her in her place. Read and listen to the conversation below:

Shimon: “Hello.”

Woman: “Hi Shalom. I heard you’re looking for a lifeguard.”

Shimon: “Yes.”

Woman: “Right now, I’m a lifeguard in Tel Aviv. This is a religious beach?”

Shimon: “Yes.”

Woman: “I can come but I’m saying this upfront: If I see a religious woman drowning, I’ll simply ignore her. I can’t stand religious people.”

Shimon: “Great, I’ll be happy for you to come. If you see a Chareidi woman drowning, don’t jump in the water because we don’t want an impure woman like you touching a Chareidi woman, you understand?”

Following the publication of the recording, the B’Tzalmo human rights organization filed a request to the police to launch an investigation into the woman, saying that her statement was the equivalent of confessing to planning murder.

