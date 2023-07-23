DRAMATIC MOVE: HaRav Shternbuch Appointed As Gaavad Of Eidah HaChareidis





In a dramatic move by the Eidah HaChareidis on Thursday evening at an event for the first yahrtzeit of the previous Gaavad HaEidah, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Tuvia Weiss, z’tl, an announcement was made that HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch will serve as the Gaon Beis Din of the Eidah.

The announcement was made by Zakein Rabbanei HaEidah, HaGaon HaRav Elyakim Schlesinger, at the yahrtzeit event held at the Beis Hamedrash HaGadol of the Dushinsky chassidus in Jerusalem.

Following the main speech at the event by HaRav Shternbuch, who spoke about HaRav Weiss, z’tl, HaRav Schlesinger announced in the presence of the members of the Badatz that HaRav Shternbuch is now the Gaavad of of the Eidah.

“Yerushalayim needs a Rav,” HaRav Schlesinger said. “And Baruch Hashem, there’s a Rav in Yerushalayim, HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, who is known worldwide. Whether it’s official or unofficial, it’s accepted throughout the world that he’s the Rav of Yerushalayim on behalf of the Eidah HaChareidis.”

The dramatic announcement was made on the background of the fact that in the year since the petirah of HaRav Weiss, z’tl, a new Gaavad was not appointed due to an internal dispute in the Eidah, with the kitzonim (extremists) fervently opposed to the appointment of HaRav Shternbuch.

