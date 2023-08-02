DRAMATIC VIDEO: Little Girl Runs After Father As He Wields Chair Against Terrorist





Dramatic security camera footage was published on social media and news channels in Israel following the terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim on Tuesday.

The video documents the moments when the heinous terrorist walked into Burgers Bar armed with an M-16, shot at customers at point-blank range, and began leaving to continue his shooting spree in other areas.

A brave father who was eating lunch at the restaurant with his young daughter didn’t hesitate and ran toward the terrorist with a chair and threw it at him, hoping to stop him. His young daughter, not understanding the danger, ran after him.

On the left-hand side of the video, people can be seen crouching underneath the cash register. Avrahami Friedlander, a resident of Yitzhar, was at the restaurant with his wife and six children when the attack occurred and was seriously injured. One of his children was lightly injured.

The brave father, Avraham Maulem, told Channel 14 News on Wednesday that the terrorist had pointed his gun at him but “baruch Hashem, there was a neis and Hakadosh Baruch Hu was with him.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)