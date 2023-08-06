DRAMATIC VIDEO: IDF Eliminates Terrorists On The Way To An Attack





The IDF on Sunday evening opened fire on a car in the Jenin area carrying three terrorists on the way to carry out a terror attack.

“In a joint operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Border Police, a vehicle containing a terrorist squad that left the Jenin refugee camp on its way to carry out an attack was identified a short time ago,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“The security forces acted to remove the immediate threat and thwarted the squad.”

“The head of the squad that was killed is Naif Abu Suias, a 26-year-old resident of the Jenin refugee camp, a prominent military operative who was involved in military activity against our forces and in promoting military activity directed by terrorist elements from the Gaza Strip. Two other squad members in the car were killed along with him. An M-16-type weapon used by the squad was found in the vehicle.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)