Leftists Try To Infiltrate PMs Getaway, File ‘Urgent’ Appeal To Supreme Court





Leftists traveled to the site where Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife are vacationing this week and when they were denied entry to the moshav, filed an “urgent” petition to the Supreme Court.

The Netanyahus are staying in the Panda Resort in the Neve Ativ moshav in Ramat HaGolan, at the foot of Har Chermon. Prior to their arrival, a large number of police forces hermetically closed off the moshav, allowing entry only to residents and hotel guests.

Dozens of protesters, who traveled to the moshav on Monday evening on organized buses, tried to infiltrate the moshav in roundabout ways but were stopped by police forces. Achim L’Neshek protesters set up a tent camp outside the moshav and slept there overnight Monday.

Meanwhile, the protesters filed an urgent petition to the Supreme Court for a conditional order to allow them to enter the moshav and protest outside the hotel where Netanyahu is staying, claiming that the police are preventing them from exercising their basic right to freedom of expression and protest.

Attorney Gonen Ben-Yitzchak said: “We’re seeing an incident reserved for dark, dictatorial regimes. The ruler and his wife are on vacation in a site that was closed off. All that’s missing is the Pirchei Yerushalayim choir to show up and cheer for the couple so they won’t hear what the people think of them.”

מפגינים נגד המהפכה המשפטית הקימו אוהלים מחוץ ליישוב נווה אטי"ב, בו נופשים רה"מ נתניהו ורעייתו pic.twitter.com/CtqVUkhfZf — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) August 8, 2023

