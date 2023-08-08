WATCH: Akiva Turgeman Releases A New Song





Popular Israeli singer Akiva Turgeman released a new song on Tuesday called רוצה להתעורר.

The song was written and composed by Akiva himself.

“Letting time fly

For memories to float in the water

“To relax in a little while

from all the madness

Sail in your imagination in the meantime

“I forgot who I am and what I want to be

It’s my urges, it’s the addictions

The screens are hard, the news is bad

The fear is paralyzing from this period

I lost air and I have no more dreams

Stuck in a deep maze of imagination

It’s zero action and a thousand intentions

And a backpack on the back full of wishes

“How am I in the end?

I always forget

All the signs you send

How am I in the end?

In a blind race

On the brink of an abyss

But I want to wake up

Want to wake up

“Let me have a moment to breathe

Before I start running again

As if happiness is waiting outside

Inside me, I have everything necessary to live simply

To earn my happiness honestly

“And I have a smartphone, it makes me a fool

Everything is the same, nothing exciting

And if it’s not, you help to renew

Almost every day I fall and despair.”

