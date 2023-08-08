WATCH: Akiva Turgeman Releases A New Song

Popular Israeli singer Akiva Turgeman released a new song on Tuesday called רוצה להתעורר.
The song was written and composed by Akiva himself.
“Letting time fly
For memories to float in the water
“To relax in a little while
from all the madness
Sail in your imagination in the meantime
“I forgot who I am and what I want to be
It’s my urges, it’s the addictions
The screens are hard, the news is bad
The fear is paralyzing from this period
I lost air and I have no more dreams
Stuck in a deep maze of imagination
It’s zero action and a thousand intentions
And a backpack on the back full of wishes
“How am I in the end?
I always forget
All the signs you send
How am I in the end?
In a blind race
On the brink of an abyss
But I want to wake up
Want to wake up
“Let me have a moment to breathe
Before I start running again
As if happiness is waiting outside
Inside me, I have everything necessary to live simply
To earn my happiness honestly
“And I have a smartphone, it makes me a fool
Everything is the same, nothing exciting
And if it’s not, you help to renew
Almost every day I fall and despair.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)