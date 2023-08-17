FIERCE GUN BATTLE IN JENIN: Undercover Officers Eliminate Terrorist, IDF Soldier Lightly Wounded





Undercover Border Police officers and IDF soldiers operated in Jenin early Thursday morning in order to arrest the members of an Islamic Jihad terror cell.

A heavy gun battle developed between Israeli security forces and local terrorists, during which one of the wanted terrorists, a commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, was shot and killed.

One Border Guard officer was lightly injured from shrapnel and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

During the operation, the Israeli security forces blew up a bakery, according to Palestinian reports.

“Undercover Border Guard officers and IDF soldiers operated in the Old City of Jenin to arrest a terrorist squad following intelligence from the Shin Bet,” a statement from Israel Police said. “The undercover officers arrested two wanted suspects who were near the building, and during the arrest, terrorists opened fire from the building at the Israeli security forces who responded by opening fire and storming the building.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)