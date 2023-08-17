Popular Website Confirms Frum Man’s Account Of Feigned Discrimination Story On Flight





Channel 13 News journalist Neria Kraus posted a false story on Wednesday to millions of Twitter users. The story was quickly picked up by left-wing media outlets who broadcast the story to millions more.

The story was revealed as false by blogger Daniel Amram and the actual version of events was published by right-wing media outlets. But of course, the damage was already done and left-wing media outlets are reluctant to pull such a juicy story involving hot topics such as “Chareidim” and “religious discrimination against women” that somehow must be spurred by “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s extremist and Messianic partners.” Even the English-language JTA published the story on Wednesday with the headline: Israeli Journalist Says Haredi Orthodox Men Discriminated Against Her On A United Flight.

Dan from the popular DansDeals website decided to investigate the story and confirmed the reporter’s lies and distortions. He spoke with the frum man, Nigel M. (who prefers that his full name not be published), whom the reporter attempted to publicly shame. Nigel, a businessman originally from London who lives in Brooklyn, confirmed the version of events he told Amram in the video. Dan then spoke with two witnesses (as accounted below), and later updated the story by writing: “The story below has now been corroborated by multiple witnesses.”

“I just spoke with Sol and Eva C. who were seated in seats 46E and 46F,” Dan wrote.

“They were among the first on the plane in economy and saw what happened from the beginning.

“They corroborate what I heard from Nigel by confirming that they heard Neria initially agree to switch seats, before taking it back after Nigel removed his baseball cap to reveal his yarmulka.

“Sol described Neria Kraus totally blowing up at that point and she was feverishly working throughout the flight to spread news of an incident that never happened.

“When a flight attendant came over to Neria in middle of the flight, she told him that she thought ‘the haredi’ was bad, but United was even worse!

“They confirm there was no discrimination whatsoever and Neria went ballistic for no reason other than to create a scene. The entire time Nigel remained a complete and polite gentleman.

“The sad part is, millions have already seen the other side from a clearly biased reporter, and the now multiple witnesses coming forward will never get a chance to be heard.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)