TEFILLOS: Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe Is Hospitalized





The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The Rebbe, 80, has been feeling unwell for quite some time and in recent weeks has become quite weak due to a kidney infection. According to his doctors, the Rebbe’s kidneys aren’t functioning properly and he may require dialysis treatment if the situation doesn’t improve.

A tefillah with hundreds of chassidim was held at Meron last week, including the recital of the entire Sefer Tehillim.

This past Shabbos, the Rebbe began feeling very weak in the middle of Shacharis and had to leave. Later that afternoon, another tefillah was held for the Rebbe in Mea Shearim and the entire Sefer Tehillim was recited again.

The Rebbe’s son, HaRav Yoel Kohn, the Rav of the kehilla in London, told the chassidim at Shalosh Seudos that the Rebbe’s condition isn’t simple and it’s necessary לקרוע שערי שמיים that the Rebbe won’t require dialysis.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe, Shmuel Yaakov ben Yenta b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)