Watch: Hannah’s Daily Fight For Her Life, ALONE





I’m Hanna Trofimova, a 32-year-old Giyoret from Russia. In 2015, I moved to the USA to pursue a better life and continue the medical education I began in Russia. This field means a lot to me, as I am passionate about helping and healing people. I landed in Florida, leaving my parents behind, hoping to reunite one day, and lived there for three years.

Unfortunately, I became unhappy and depressed. Some Jewish friends suggested I attend synagogue and pray, hoping it would comfort me. In the Jewish community, I felt safe and began to learn about Judaism, wanting to be part of a meaningful culture. My friends guided me to the Beit Din when I wished to convert. Eventually, I moved to New York to escape Florida’s heat and found a new Synagogue that filled me with joy. Four years ago, I made the vital decision to become a Jew. It was a challenging journey, but I overcame it, and I am now proudly part of the Jewish nation.

My parents financially supported me while I took medical courses in Florida, and I dreamed of marrying and building a Jewish home. However, my life changed dramatically a few months ago when I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. I found myself at the Northwell Manhasset Oncology Center on May 21, 2023, undergoing two strenuous chemotherapy courses and spending eight weeks in the hospital.

This time has been challenging without my family nearby, although they call daily. I haven’t seen them in 8 years. I travel to Zuckerberg Cancer Center three times a week for blood transfusions, and doctors have found bacteria in my blood. Facing a bone marrow transplant, I am terrified.

My financial situation is now very challenging. Living alone, I take many medications daily and struggle to pay my rent. I’m sick and weak, and even walking has become difficult. I have no option but to ask for financial assistance or end up homeless.

The road ahead is daunting, and I seek help navigating this challenging life stage. I hope to return to normality, marry, and build my dream Jewish home.

I sincerely ask anyone who can assist me to do so during this difficult time.