Watch: Chevron Attack Survivor Is Released From The Hospital





Aryeh Gottleib, who was seriously injured in the Chevron terror attack, was released on Monday from Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

Gottlieb was transferred to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for rehabilitation.

Gottlieb told Arutz Sheva last week that “the road between Beit Chagai and Kiryat Arba is one of the most dangerous in Yehudah and Shomron because many checkpoints have been opened under IDF orders after they were closed due to terror attacks. Within about a seven-minute drive, there are seven places from which a terrorist can carry out a terror attack and disappear within ten seconds into Area A.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)