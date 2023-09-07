Fire At Ponevezh Yeshiva: 28 Bochurim Evacuated To The Hospital





A fire broke out in Ponevezh Yeshivah in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning, forcing dozens of yeshivah bochorim to flee the building.

A large number of firefighting and rescue forces arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. MDA paramedics treated the bochurim, who were suffering from smoke inhalaton. Twenty-eight bochurim were evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire broke out in an electrical closet inside the building, leading to thick smoke filling the interior, which the students inhaled.

Bochurim reported that a delivery man who had arrived at the yeshivah to drop off supplies saw the fire and shouted at the bochurim, who were sleeping, to escape the building.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom stated, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a large blaze and smoke coming from the building. Approximately 50 yeshiva bochurim who left the building suffered from smoke inhalation. We provided initial on-site medical treatment; all were fully conscious and in mild condition. Twenty-eight bochurim required evacuation to the hospital and were transported in ambulances while receiving ongoing medical care.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)