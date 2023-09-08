Indictment Filed Against Leftist Who Shattered Window Of Car During Protest





The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment on Thursday against a 39-year-old resident of Tel Aviv who smashed the windshield of a car with three children sitting in it during an illegal left-wing protest in Jerusalem in July.

A video of the incident, which went viral, shows the three children in the car screaming in terror amid shards of glass.

According to the indictment, that day, the defendant participated in a protest against the judicial reform near the Knesset. In the afternoon hours, hundreds of protesters, including the defendant, blocked the Begin Highway, carried out an illegal march and disrupted traffic. One of the drivers on the road at that time was Heli Levi, who had her three children with her. At one point, some of the protesters blocked her car with their bodies and prevented her from moving forward.

During the confrontation, the defendant used the flagpole he was holding to strike the windshield. The windshield shattered, and pieces of glass scattered over the back seat where two of Levi’s children were sitting.

The indictment charges the defendant with illegal assembly and intentional damage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)