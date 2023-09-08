Do You Want to Ramp Up Your Yom Kippur Like Never Before?





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

So how can a person ramp up his or her Yom Kippur like never before? Join a Yom Kippur minyan in a left-wing secular Kibbutz.

Currently, in the wake of the “judicial reform protests,” Israeli society is being torn apart like never before. It is due to a lack of understanding of how all of us belong to the same people.

Ayelet HaShachar, a kiruv organization that has been hailed as revolutionary by Gedolei Torah, has arranged for some sixty Yom Kippur minyanim in remote Kibbutzim and Moshavim. “It is possible that by Yom Kippur, we will have as much as seventy minyanim.”

“This past Yom Kippur was a different vibe entirely,” remarked one secular woman from last year. Watch a video of it here.

“If you want to experience a Yom Kippur like never before – come daven with us in a Moshav in a newly established minyan. You will never forget it,” says Rabbi Raanan.

Sadly, many Israelis often looks at his fellow religious Jew with a measure of contempt and hatred. You can change that dynamic. Their website can be seen at AyeletHaShachar.org. Rabbi Raanan can be contacted at [email protected].

The author can be reached at [email protected]