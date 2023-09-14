A 1ST: ARMED GUARD AT EVERY SHUL: Israel Police Prepare For Yamim Tovim Amid Uptick In Terror





For the first time in Israeli history, armed guards will be stationed outside every shul in Jerusalem during the upcoming Yamim Tovim as Israel Police complete their preparations to ensure the safety of Israelis amid an uptick in terror.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman warned on Wednesday of an escalation of terror warnings throughout Israel – especially in Jerusalem and Yehudah and Shomron – during the Chagim in Tishrei.

“There’s an increase in [terror] alerts and many threats of attacks on the days of Selichos and Chol Hamoed and the Chagim,” Turgeman said, adding that the police are focusing on sensitive spots in Jerusalem such as the Kosel and Har HaBayis.

“At the Kosel plaza, the number of participants will be almost 20,000 people at any given time. As soon as the site is full, the police will stop entry from Sha’ar Yafo and the other gates. There will be dynamic crowd routing that will allow Muslims and Jews to ascend to Har HaBayis without harming each other.”

Israeli security officials reported that in recent days, there have been warnings of about 200 terror attacks every day, as well as a marked increase in terror activity on Palestinian social media networks. The incitement is mainly focused on Jerusalem and Yehudah and Shomron, with acension to Har HaBayis the hottest topic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)