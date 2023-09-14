Rare Incident: Israeli Jew Evacuated By Palestinian Red Cresent Amublance





Israel’s security establishment juggled an unusual incident on Thursday involving the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service.

Palestinians called in a report about a man who was found unconscious on the side of Route 35. A Red Crescent ambulance that responded to the call administered first aid at the scene and evacuated him to an Arab hospital in the city of Chevron.

But a few hours later, the medical staff discovered that the patient was an Israeli Jew.

Palestinian security officials contacted Israeli security officials and the Jewish patient was transferred in a Red Crescent ambulance to an IDF ambulance, which transferred him to an Israeli hospital for further treatment.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)