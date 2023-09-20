Misaskim’s Annual Children’s Tehillim Asifa





Tens of thousands of children from all across the globe will storm shaarei shomayim on behalf of Klal Yisroel during Misaskim’s annual Aseres Yemei Teshuva asifa on Wednesday, September 20th – a gathering started by legendary askan R’ Yanky Meyer z”l.

As in recent years, the main assembly will be held at 1 PM in the Bobover beis medrash on 15th Avenue and 47th Street, where thousands of boys will be davening together and will be joined by gedolim, roshei yeshiva and rabbonim. Hundreds of boys’ and girls’ schools worldwide will be taking part in the asifa via satellite hookup, with more than 12,000 children participating in Boro Park alone.

Wherever you might be at this hour, why not stop and join the asifa at this special eis ratzon – your tefilos can be part of this global display of achdus during this special time.