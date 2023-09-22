WATCH: Avraham Fried Sings Duet With Israeli Heritage Minister

Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried sang together with Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) on Wednesday evening.

The duet took place at the ‘סליחות בדרך לכותל’ event in Bat Yam, which was sponsored by the municipality’s Torani culture department.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fried performed for Chareidi IDF soldiers at a chizzuk event ahead of Yom Kippur which was organized by the Netzach Yehudah organization in cooperation with the Charedi department in the IDF.

Photo: Chaim Twito
Chareidi soldiers. (Photo: Chaim Twito)
Photo: Chaim Twito

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)