ATTENTION ISRAELI PARENTS: Huggies Announces Recall Of Infected Unscented Baby Wipes





The Israeli branch of the Kimberly Clark company has announced a recall of Huggies unscented baby wipes following the discovery of an infection in its factory.

The notice says not to use the infected batch of Huggies unscented wipes, batch number 2/144955/21.

The company added that out of an abundance of caution, customers should also not use the batches ending in 1896, 1911, 1915, 1919, 1926, 1940, 1949, and 1956. The wipes can be returned for a refund.

The company is working with the Health Ministry to solve the issue.

https://x.com/lwrbr/status/1704815698701062484?s=20

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)