IDF Strikes Gaza Twice On Yom Kippur In Response To Riots [Videos]





The IDF attacked the Gaza Strip twice during Yom Kippur following the continued launching of incendiary balloons into Israel and violent riots on the border.

The first attack was carried out at the beginning of Yom Kippur and the second shortly before the end of the fast.

Hundreds of Arabs carried out a violent riot near the border in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The IDF responded with riot dispersal methods and sniper fire. On Sunday evening, two fires broke out in the area surrounding Gaza as a result of incendiary balloons.

