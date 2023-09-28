WATCH: Motty Steinmetz Releases New Sukkos Clip: “למען ידעו”





Chassidish music superstar Motty Steinmetz released a new song on Motzei Yom Kippur based on the words in Yayikrah: “למען ידעו דורותיכם כי בסוכות הושבתי את בני ישראל”.

The song was composed by Reb Yitzchak Unger and arranged and produced by Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry.

“In honor of Sukkos, Motty and his friends from the Neshama choir, under the direction of Itzik Filmer, worked to bring the Yom Tov atmosphere from Yerushalayim straight to your Sukkah,” the video description states. “The clip is full of simcha and provides a glimpse of the wonderous sukkah of the artist Reb Motti Greenwald.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)