IDF Strikes Hamas Post After Terror Balloons Spark Fire [Videos]





The IDF struck a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon after violent riots resumed next to the security barrier on the Gazan border for the tenth consecutive day.

Some of the Arab rioters opened live fire at IDF soldiers on the other side of the fence. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no casualties among Israeli security forces.

Palestinian media sources also claim that a number of Arabs succeeded in crossing the fence and set an IDF sniper position on fire. However, Israeli sources claim that there was no infiltration of the fence although they confirmed that an IDF position was harmed.

Gazan terrorists on Tuesday also continued to launch incendiary balloons towards Israel, igniting several fires outside the Israeli town of Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border.

مراسل شهاب: شبان يشعلون الإطارات المطاطية “الكوشوك” شرق رفح جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/wQMZ45c7jW — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 26, 2023



(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)