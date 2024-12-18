Israel Conducts Massive Airstrikes On Houthi Regime In Yemen In Response To Incessant Attacks

The IDF carried out a huge attack in Yemen early Thursday morning local time. Massive explosions were reported in multiple locations, with strikes primarily reported in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a.

In a statement, the IDF said:

A short while ago, following the approval of strike plans by the Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz, IAF fighter jets, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy, struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and in inland Yemen.

The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel, including by attacking Israeli territory using UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles. Most of these projectiles were successfully intercepted.

The targets struck by the IDF were used by the Houthi forces for military purposes. The strikes degrade the Houthi terrorist regime, preventing it from exploiting the targets for military and terrorist purposes, including the smuggling of Iranian weapons to the region.

Over the past year, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating with the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel and Israeli civilians, undermine regional stability and disrupt global freedom of navigation.

The IDF is determined to continue operating against all threats posed to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever necessary.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari delivered a separate video statement in English:

Over the last 14 months, the Iran-backed Houthi terror regime in Yemen has launched hundreds of missile and UAV attacks against the State of Israel. This happened again tonight. The Houthi terror regime fired a missile towards central Israel forcing millions of civilians to take cover in bomb shelters. In the last two weeks only – the Houthis fired a drone that hit an apartment block in southern Israel, and on Sunday, they fired a long-range missile towards central Israel.

The Houthis have been carrying out attacks against Israel in violation of international law, and the Houthi regime is a threat to peace and security in the region.

Today, the IDF conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen – including ports and energy infrastructure in Sana’a, which the Houthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions. Israel will not hesitate to act in order to defend itself and its citizens from the Houthi attacks.

The Houthis are also targeting other countries- in the Middle East, the United States and other countries in the world. With their attacks on international shipping vessels and roots in the Red Sea and other places, the Houthis have become a global threat.

Who is behind the Houthis? Iran. The regime in Iran funds, arms and directs the Houthi’s terror activities. As we have shown against other enemies in other arenas, we will continue to act against anyone- anyone in the Middle East that threatens the State of Israel, and we will defend the people of Israel.

Israel has not attacked Yemen for about three months, since the end of September, although the missiles continue to be fired multiple times a week into Israel, including tonight. Thankfully, Israel’s missile defense systems have been successfully intercepting them, though tonight’s attack caused significant damage due to falling debris.

YWN recently reported that senior security officials assess that following the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis are trying to take the lead in their role in Iran’s Axis Of Resistance.