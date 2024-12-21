Guatemalan Authorities Raid Lev Tahor Cult, Take 160 Kids, Teens Into Custody

The Guatemalan police carried out a massive raid of the Lev Tahor cult at the border between Guatemala and El Salvador on Friday, rescuing 160 children and teens and 40 women after testimonies of severe abuse at the cult’s compound.

The raid, involving over 400 police officers, soldiers, and psychologists, took place following testimonies from four minors who escaped from the cult last month and provided shocking details to the police about serious offenses. A formal complaint was filed to the Guatemalan state prosecutor’s office, which decided to launch an operation to rescue the minors in the cult.

Guatemalan state prosecutor Dimas Jimenez said at a press briefing that the raid was conducted due to alleged “forced pregnancy, mistreatment of minors and rape.” According to Jimenez, the raid was supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The authorities also found the bones of a child that was buried at the compound.

No arrests were made during the raid but computers, phones, and other equipment that could serve as evidence were confiscated. Authorities are considering the possibility of filing charges against the leaders of the cult for human trafficking and other serious offenses.

According to reports in the local media, members of the cult were forbidden from eating meat, fish, and poultry. Children were separated from their parents and forced into marriages, and among other things, the community enforced discipline through public floggings.

In a statement released by the Jewish community in Guatemala, it was noted that the community is not connected to the Lev Tahor cult and it supports the Guatemalan authorities in carrying out necessary investigations “to protect the lives and integrity of minors and other vulnerable groups that may be at risk.” The community called on governments and organizations from countries whose members belong to Lev Tahor to cooperate to protect those whose rights may be violated.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)