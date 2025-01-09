Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SEARING TRAGEDY: 13-Yr.-Old UK Twin Killed 2 Weeks Before Bar Mitzvah


A searing tragedy occurred overnight Wednesday when a terrible car accident took the life of a 13-year-old London resident two weeks before his bar mitzvah.

Daniel Rubin, z’l, was on the way home from a cousin’s wedding in Antwerp together with his family, including his twin brother Nesanel, when the accident occurred, flipping the car over. Daniel was almost thrown from the car and was niftar at the scene.

Daniel and his brother were born to their parents after five years of waiting.

Five other passengers of the car were evacuated to the hospital in light condition.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including the possibility that the harsh weather conditions (snow, ice) caused the accident.

The twins.
The Rubins on a recent trip to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



