JCRC-NY Celebrates Signing of Landmark Bill Protecting Students from Antisemitism and Other Discrimination

This morning, JCRC-NY CEO Mark Treyger celebrated Governor Hochul’s signing of a new law that will foster safer and more inclusive learning environments for marginalized college students in New York, including Jewish students facing rising antisemitism. Nearly one in three Jewish college students reported experiencing antisemitism on campus last year, underscoring the urgency of this legislation.

Under the law, every college and university in New York will be required to designate a Title VI Coordinator to enforce the federal Civil Rights Act, which now includes protections against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of ancestry-based religious discrimination. Title VI Coordinators will take the lead in ensuring discrimination complaints are addressed swiftly and openly. Schools will also be required to support students who report incidents, implement fair and consistent investigative procedures, and provide annual campus-wide trainings to promote safety and inclusion.

The creation of Title VI Coordinators has been a central priority for JCRC-NY, which, together with UJA-Federation of New York, has consistently emphasized the urgent need for these positions on college campuses. Earlier this year, Mark Treyger called for such reforms, urging institutions of higher education to designate TItle VI Coordinators on campus as a vital safeguard for students. NYU has already taken this step, paving the way for other colleges and universities in the state.

“This law is a game-changer for students across New York. For too long, Jewish students and other marginalized groups have endured harassment and discrimination without adequate protections or accountability from their institutions. By requiring every college to appoint a Title VI Coordinator, New York is making it clear that bias and hate will not be tolerated on our campuses,” said JCRC-NY CEO Mark Treyger. “This law represents a big step forward in our ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism, but it’s only one piece of our comprehensive approach. We must ensure that Title VI Coordinators are equipped to provide quality, effective training to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate. We must also continue our efforts to provide Jewish identity educational resources to K–12 students-an evidence-based way to combat antisemitism before it takes root. Together, these measures strengthen safety and help advance a more informed and inclusive learning environment for all students.”

“UJA-Federation of New York thanks Governor Hochul for signing, and Senator Stavisky and Assemblymember Rozic for championing this critical legislation. Amid a surge in antisemitism, Jewish students have faced unacceptable discrimination and hate on campuses throughout New York. With this new law, students across the state will experience a safer and more inclusive learning environment,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.

The bill, sponsored by Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D–Queens) and Senator Toby Ann Stavisky (D–Queens), passed both houses during the last legislative session with unanimous, bipartisan support.

“I am delighted that the Governor is signing landmark legislation that we have passed to protect students from discrimination on our campuses. At a time when we see a troubling rise in hate crimes, New York is taking a clear stand. Too many students experiencing discrimination do not know where to go for help or what protections they are entitled to, and everyone has a right to feel safe when they step onto college campuses. Dignity, safety and equal opportunity are not negotiable. I thank Governor Hochul and her staff, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, and advocates and student leaders for making an idea into a reality,” said State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky.

“With incidents of discrimination and antisemitism on the rise, our students deserve campuses that are safe, inclusive, and accountable. Here, New York is leading in protecting the rights and safety of every student just in time for the start of the school year,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic. “I wish to thank JCRCNY for their dedicated partnership in making sure that this legislation passed the finish line. Thank you Governor Hochul for prioritizing this issue-her support here continues to shape this first-in-the-nation law. I’m also so grateful for Senator Stavisky’s commitment on this critical legislation.”

About JCRC-NY: JCRC-NY, a proud partner of UJA-Federation of New York, serves as the primary community relations agency for the Jewish community in the metropolitan New York area. As an active force in New York civic and communal life, JCRC-NY operates as a central coordinating and resource body with a mission to build relationships to advance the values, interests, and security of the Jewish community and to create a more interconnected New York for all.