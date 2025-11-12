When Healing Crosses the Line: A True Story from the Refuah B’Halacha Center

Under the direction of HaGaon R’ Yaakov E. Forchheimer shlit”a and HaGaon R’ Noach Issac Oelbuam shlit”a

The Refuah B’Halacha center is a vital resource that bridges the worlds of Torah and medicine. Staffed by experienced Rabbanim together with medical professionals, our halacha line assists callers facing complex medical situations that require halachic guidance. Whether it’s a question of Shabbos, fertility, mental health, medication concerns, or any other medical halacha issue, our goal is to provide clear, compassionate, and timely direction—always rooted in daas Torah and informed medical understanding. If you are faced with a medical halacha shila, call us today and a caring Rav will answer your questions.

The following true story, shared with permission (with identifying details changed), is one of many real-life shailos that came to our hotline—illustrating the importance of having access to knowledgeable, sensitive halachic guidance when every moment counts.

The Witch Doctor’s Office

Every spring, Yossi dreaded the blooming flowers. While everyone else admired the colors and the fresh air, he was busy sneezing, sniffling, and keeping tissues stuffed in every pocket. His allergies were relentless.

This year was worse than ever. Claritin, Zyrtec, herbal teas, nasal sprays, even his cousin’s “miracle honey” — nothing worked. He couldn’t sleep, couldn’t concentrate, and was at his wit’s end.

That’s when a neighbor whispered a suggestion. “Yossi, I know someone who can help you. He’s not a regular doctor… more of a healer. You know like the natural stuff. Some people call him a witch doctor.”

Yossi laughed at first. “A witch Doctor? What is this, Africa? India?”

But the neighbor insisted. “No, no, he has an actual office, with patients and everything. People say he’s amazing. When regular medicine fails, this guy works. You remember Ari? He had migraines for years, and after one session he has full recovered.”

As miserable as he felt, Yossi eventually agreed. “What’s the harm in checking it out? If other people are doing it, it must be mutar.”

So, Yossi made an appointment hoping this will finally do the job.

The Office

When Yossi arrived, it looked almost normal. A receptionist at the desk. A few chairs with outdated magazines. Other patients sitting quietly, waiting their turn.

Yossi noticed something odd on the wall: a certificate, proudly framed, declaring membership in the: “American Association of Witch Doctors.”

He coughed into his tissue. “Wow I didn’t know there was such a thing, I’m definitely in good hands.” He said to himself sarcastically.

As the line moved along, Yossi leaned forward and peeked into the doctor’s room. What he saw made his eyes widen — and not from allergies.

The “doctor,” dressed in a white coat but also wearing beads, was pacing around the room, waving his arms in circles and chanting words Yossi couldn’t understand. He wasn’t holding a stethoscope or writing prescriptions — he was reciting incantations.

Something in Yossi’s gut told him this was not good.

The Phone Call

Before his name was called, Yossi looked through his contacts and dialed the Refuah B’Halacha Center hotline, he saved the number just in case, and now is definitely the time to call them.

“Hi,” he said quickly, “I need some guidance. I came to this office for my allergies. It looks like a normal doctor’s office, but I peeked inside and saw the doctor waving his arms and chanting.” “Oh” said the Rav, “what kind of Doctor is he?” “A witch Doctor” Yossi responded. The Rav responded with confusion. “A witch Doctor?” “Yes, he’s board certificated from the American Association of Witch Doctors. It’s not my turn yet, but… is this mutar? Can I go through with it?” I have very bad allergies, and I have been suffering the whole summer. Is there any halachic issue’s?”

The Rav’s tone was firm but gentle.

“Yossi, good thing you called. Let’s be clear: this is assur.”

The Halacha

The Rav explained:

The Shach (Yoreh Deah 179:1) brings from the Maharshal that it is forbidden for a Jew to be healed through black magic, regardless of his sickness, even if it is for sakanas eiver — a risk to a limb. Meaning he could lose function in that limb for the rest of his life! The only exception is pikuach nefesh — where life itself is in danger.

The Beis Yosef, quoting the Zohar, adds that even if someone is seriously ill, he should not turn to kishuf. It might promise relief, but spiritually it is destructive.

At the same time, the Pischei Teshuvos (YD 179;2) cites the Mishkenos Yaakov (Teshuvos 39), who notes that a ben Noach is not commanded on kishuf. If a Jew were to tell a non-Jew to do it for him, the prohibition would be derabbanan — similar to amira l’akum on Shabbos. In cases of illness, there might be technical room to be lenient. But the Mishkenos Yaakov himself concludes that even if there are grounds to permit, it is better not to do it and one should distance himself from this.

The Rav paused. “Yossi, allergies are uncomfortable. I don’t deny that. But this is not pikuach nefesh. To involve yourself in kishuf, even dressed up in a white coat and diploma, is absolutely forbidden. There are kosher ways to treat illness. This is not one of them.”

Yossi was quiet for a moment. Deep down, he had expected this answer. Still, he was disappointed. After all his suffering, the promise of quick relief was tempting.

“So, I can’t do it?” he asked.

The Rav responded with a story.

The Story with R’ Yaakov Kamenetsky

“There was once a man,” the Rav said, “who offered Rav Yaakov Kamenetsky zt”l a so-called alternative treatment, also with mystical undertones. Rav Yaakov politely refused. He explained: A Yid has a derech. When we are sick, we daven to Hashem, we take normal hishtadlus, and we go to proper doctors. That is our way.

‘It is not for us,’ Rav Yaakov said, ‘to chase after segulos or strange remedies that rely on forces outside the Torah’s path. Hashem gave us medicine, and He listens to tefillah. That’s what a Yid relies on.’”

The Rav’s voice softened. “So yes, Yossi, it’s disappointing when the quick fixes are off-limits. But remember: better a nose full of tissues than a neshamah weighed down by assur practices.”

The End of the Appointment

Just as the Rav finished speaking, Yossi heard his name being called from inside the office. The secretary’s voice rang out: “Mr. Cohen? You’re next!”

Yossi glanced back at the doorway, then down at his phone. He thanked the Rav, slipped the phone into his pocket, and without another word, walked straight out the door.

He may not have gotten medicine that day, but he got clarity.

The Lesson

The Torah’s approach is balanced. We are encouraged to seek natural remedies, proper medical care, and to daven. But when something veers into kishuf or darkei Emori, no matter how professional it looks.

That day, Yossi walked away.

And though his nose was still stuffed, his conscience was clear — he knew he had done the right thing.

