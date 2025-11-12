“Arrested, Handcuffed, Medications Discarded:” Urgent Petition to the Supreme Court Against the IDF

The organization Emet L’Yaakov B’Yisrael on Wednesday filed an urgent petition to the Supreme Court on behalf of a young Chareidi man who was arrested at the recruitment office despite suffering from a severe chronic illness that entitles him to a permanent medical exemption (Profile 21).

The petition, filed against the Defense Minister, the IDF, and the commander of Meitav [an IDF unit responsible for overseeing new IDF recruits], demands the immediate release of a 22‑year‑old chronically ill Chareidi man.

According to the petition, the young man (whose name is under a gag order) suffers from a severe chronic illness that poses a risk of blindness without continuous, supervised medical treatment. This condition qualifies him for Profile 21—a full exemption from military service.

Although he voluntarily appeared at the recruitment office to settle his status, instead of processing his exemption, he was arrested, handcuffed, and denied essential medical care. His medications were confiscated and thrown away, leading to a significant deterioration in his health.

Additionally, despite explicit recommendations from a hospital for continued treatment by a specialist familiar with his condition, the IDF refused to comply and returned him to his cell in the military prison, directly endangering his health and risking blindness.

Beyond the specific case, the petition also challenges what is described as a “systemic phenomenon of systematic discrimination against ill conscripts from Chareidi backgrounds.”

The petition states that this reflects a consistent pattern of denying medical exemptions to Chareidi youth and demands:

1. Conditional Order requiring the respondents to explain:

– Why the young man should not be released immediately.

– Why he should not be transferred to the hospital recommended for his treatment.

– Why a uniform and equal policy for handling ill conscripts should not be established.

– Why he should not be issued a permanent medical exemption (Profile 21) in accordance with medical opinions, IDF regulations, and the official profile handbook, in light of his chronic illness threatening his vision.

2. Interim Order for his immediate release from detention until a ruling is issued.

3. Declaratory Order stating that the IDF’s policy toward ill Chareidi conscripts constitutes systematic discrimination, violates the right to life and health, and breaches the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

4. Order for the Revison of Procedures so that recruitment and medical oversight respect civilian medical opinions and ensure full equality across all populations.

