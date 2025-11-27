An Amazing Story You Won’t Believe

Here’s an amazing story of divine intervention that just transpired:

Michael, an incredible young professional, made a commitment to begin wearing Tefillin daily. This was a huge step for Michael, who comes from a secular background.

One night, as I was learning in BJX with another student, Zev, who actually comes from a Frum background, Mike came in to borrow a loaner pair of Tefillin. Mike has a buzz haircut and doesn’t look like the typical person who would care about Tefillin. I expressed my tremendous admiration for Michael and how proud I was that he accepted upon himself the Mitzvah of Tefillin. I then told him that BJX would sponsor a beautiful pair of Tefillin for him to have for the rest of his life. Michael was exceedingly touched and moved by the generous offer.

In the meantime, Zev was listening keenly to the conversation. He was glued to Michael and captivated by the fact that he was so earnest to make Tefillin a part of his life. I immediately started making arrangements with the Sofer for Michael’s Tefillin. The next week, I was learning with Zev when he suddenly told me that he’s been desperately looking for his Tefillin that he received 14 years ago at his Bar Mitzvah. It’s been years since he’s put on Tefillin and he wanted to start the Mitzvah anew. I was astounded and pleasantly surprised. I asked Zev what motivated him to want to start putting on Tefillin after such a long hiatus. He said that when he saw Michael’s determination and excitement to get Tefillin, it triggered a sense of love for the Mitzvah and a sincere desire for him to change and start putting on Tefillin again.

Unfortunately, Zev was unable to find his Tefillin. I promised Zev that we would get him a pair as well and asked the Sofer to prepare a second pair of Tefillin. Zev was ecstatic. They both received beautiful pairs of Tefillin.

It dawned upon me that had Michael come to pick up a loaner pair any earlier or later, Zev would’ve never seen him. It was pure Hashgacha Pratis that Mike walked in at the exact moment that I was learning with Zev. Now, both Michael and Zev proudly put on Tefillin every day.

In this week’s Parsha, Yaakov Avinu sees a ladder. This is the only time the Torah ever mentions the word ladder. This ladder is the imagery and the metaphor that Yaakov Avinu sees as he’s about to embark on his fateful mission to build the Jewish people.

Why a ladder? A ladder is about ascending and descending. You know what it means to ascend and descend? It means that life is about ups and downs. There are going to be ascending moments and there are going to be descending moments.

The ladder is climbed rung by rung. I’ve never seen anybody take two steps on a ladder. It’s dangerous, especially if it’s a tall ladder. It’s rung by rung, step by step. Progress is made through slow motion, through belief and persistent faith. Faith is not easy, but it’s rung by rung, slowly, step by step.

Ladders aren’t typically vertical. The ladder is always on a slant. Because life is on a slant. There are challenges and hardships. If a ladder was vertical. There would be nowhere to go. It’s a ladder on a slant that gets you to the top.

Michael and Zev come from very different walks of life. The common denominator is that both have had their ups and downs and both have made the decision to climb the ladder rung by rung, aspiring to get to the top. No one would have written a script that Zev who hails from a very religious home would be inspired by Michael who comes from such an unaffiliated background. However, Hashem planned that their Neshamos become intertwined at BJX.

