Yeshivas Ohr Yechezkel – WITS Mourns the Passing of Mr. Barry Ray z”l

With sorrowful and grieving hearts, we mourn the Petirah of Mr. Barry Ray z”l, ר’ ברוך משה בן ר’ מרדכי ז”ל National Vice President of Yeshivas Ohr Yechezkel – WITS for over thirty years.

Mr. Ray’s ability and capacity to be intimately involved in countless Mosdos HaTorah, communal Chesed projects and individual needs is legendary. His own relationship with our Yeshiva was very special, highly valued and greatly appreciated. It transcended staunch support and stalwart stewardship.

He was a lay leader par excellence, engaged in a full partnership with the Yeshiva. He exuded pride in our accomplishments, he championed our goals in Torah and Mussar, he commiserated with us during difficult periods, he was an encouraging force during our developmental stages, and a distinctly unique voice of unrelenting advocacy in times of greatest need. His high regard for Limud HaTorah and Harbatzas HaTorah, his attentiveness to the development of the Mensch and his empathetic responses to the needs of the unfortunate are the linchpins that define his communal engagement.

Together with his life’s partner תבלח”ט Harriet, who stood with him in every endeavor, they defined a Torahdik home, imbued with an infectious atmosphere of Torah and Chesed.

His greatest Nachas was experiencing his children and grandchildren following the Ray legacy of dedication to Limud HaTorah, Hachzakas HaTorah, and genuine devotion to their communities.

His loyal friendship to the wellbeing of the Yeshiva, its Rabbeim and Talmidim will be sorely missed.

חבל על דאבדין ולא משתכחין

יהי זכרו ברוך